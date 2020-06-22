INDIANA — There have now been 418,916 Hoosiers tested for COVID-19, the Indiana State Department of Health reported Monday.
Of these, 42,633 cases have been confirmed positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, or 10.2% of those tested. There have been 2,363 deaths in the state.
In Clark County, there have been 592 positive cases of 6,100 residents tested; in Floyd County, there have been 345 positive cases of 4,240 residents tested. The Clark County Health Department reported that as of Monday, there have been 44 deaths with confirmed positive COVID-19 tests. Floyd County reported 43 deaths among residents as of June 18.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 2.24 million cases in the U.S., with 119, 615 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.