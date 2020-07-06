There have now been 45,331 positive COVID-19 cases reported to the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH), according to an update which reflects numbers as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
Overall, there have been 526,592 people tested in the state, 9.2% of whom have tested positive. There have been 2,505 deaths.
In Clark County, 655 residents have tested positive of 7,551 people tested; In Floyd County, 381 residents have tested positive of 5,376 tested. There have been 44 deaths reported in each county. The Monday update shows 28 new Clark County cases and 11 Floyd County cases reported to the state department of health since Thursday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 2.84 million cases in the U.S. with 129.576 deaths.
