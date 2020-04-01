INDIANA — There are now 45 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Clark County, and one death. The patient was a 57-year-old man with underlying health issues who died Tuesday at Clark Memorial Health.
The Floyd County Health Department reported Tuesday 24 residents who have been confirmed positive.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported that as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, there have been 2,565 cases confirmed in all but nine of the state's 92 counties. Of these, 65 people have died; 14,375 people have been tested.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, there were 186,101 cases in the U.S., up 22,562 from the previous day. This includes all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Of these, 3,603 people have died in the U.S.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.