INDIANA — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 601 new positive cases of COVID-19 between Tuesday and Wednesday, after three days in a row of lower numbers.
The most recent update, which reflects numbers as of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, shows that 72,040 people have been tested, according to those who are reporting to the state department of health. This means that 18.1 person of the people tested are coming back positive; 706 Hoosiers have died.
There have been 195 cases confirmed among Clark County residents with 11 deaths, and 152 confirmed among Floyd County residents with nine deaths. In Clark County, 1,225 residents have been tested; in Floyd, there have been 843 residents tested.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that as of Tuesday, there have been 802,583 cases confirmed in the U.S. with 44,575 deaths. The positive cases include 3,981 which are probable but not yet confirmed through testing; the deaths include 5,682 probable cases.
