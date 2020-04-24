INDIANA — More than 75,000 Hoosiers have been tested for COVID-19 to date, according to the most recent information from the Indiana State Department of Health.
The update, which reflects numbers as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, shows that 75,553 people have been tested for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in the state since testing began in March. Of these, 13,680 have been returned positive, or 18.1%. There have been 741 deaths.
In Clark County, 207 residents have been confirmed positive; 11 people have died. There have been 162 cases confirmed among Floyd County residents with 10 deaths.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that as of Wednesday, there had been 828,441 cases to date in the U.S. This number includes 4,211 probable cases which have not been confirmed through testing. There have been 46,379 deaths reported. Of these, 5,922 are probable and have not been confirmed through testing.
As of Wednesday, Indiana was one of 17 states with more than 10,000 cases. This includes bordering states Illinois, Ohio and Michigan but not Kentucky, which was reporting 3,373 positive cases.
