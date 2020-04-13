INDIANA — At least 12 people have died in Clark and Floyd counties from COVID-19, and 350 statewide, the Indiana State Department of Health reported Monday.
The update, which reflected numbers known as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, shows 117 Clark County residents who have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and 108 Floyd County residents.
Eight Clark County residents and four Floyd County residents have died.
Statewide, the state Department of Health reported a total of 8,236 positive patients, of 44,539 people who have been tested.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that as of Sunday at 4 p.m., there had been 554,849 cases in the U.S., with 21,942 deaths.
