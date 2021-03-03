INDIANA — On Wednesday, Floyd County joined the more than half of Indiana counties now designated in blue on the Indiana State Department of Health color coded map related to COVID-19 spread.
The state department of health uses the seven-day positivity rate for all tests in a given county, along with the number of new cases per week per 100,000 residents, to reach the metric related to the color shown on the map, which is updated every Wednesday.
Blue shows the least spread, and red the highest. The weekly report shows Floyd County with a score of 0.5 and in the blue category, although yellow guidelines must be observed for two weeks. Clark County remains yellow with a score of 1.5. Both Clark and Floyd have reached the red stage during the pandemic.
In overall cases, Clark County has 11,999, 23 new as of Wednesday. Floyd has 7,226 cases, 10 new. There have been 181 deaths in Clark County and 170 in Floyd County, with no new deaths reported.
The seven day positivity rate for unique individuals between Feb. 18 and 24 in Floyd County is 11.8%, a two thirds drop in positivity from its high of over 30% a few months ago. Floyd County was at 11% for unique individuals for the same tie period and statewide, that percentage is 9.6.
There have been 663,511 COVID-19 cases reported among Hoosiers since last March, 786 new. There have been 12,200 deaths, nine new reported statewide Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.