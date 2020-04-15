FLOYD COUNTY — New Albany-Floyd County schools announced the postponement of its graduation ceremonies and an updated calendar as in-person classes are cancelled for the rest of the school year.
Brad Snyder, superintendent of the New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corporation, discussed the action plan for the rest of the semester in a video posted Tuesday to the district's website. The plan was approved at Monday's school board meeting.
According to Snyder, the last day of school will be May 21. The district has been offering four days of eLearning and non-traditional instruction each week, but starting Monday, April 20 through May 18, it will switch to only three instruction days every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to improve the quality of instruction, he said.
The graduation ceremonies originally planned for May 31 have been postponed, and the administration is working with the high school principals to find a safe plan to honor the class of 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, Snyder said.
"We know this is a major disappointment to many," he said in the video. "We know that the kids did not ask for this, and we want to provide some kind of graduation experience for the Class of 2020. We know they’ve achieved an incredible milestone, but we also need to be cautious with the highly communicable nature of this public health risk, so we are trying to find ways to balance that social rite of passage with the needs of keeping our country safe and that curve flattened."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.