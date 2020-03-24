FLOYD COUNTY — The New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. board of trustees took action Monday to make sure hourly staff will continue to be paid during school closures.
At a Monday meeting, the school board unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the superintendent to pay staff during the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The board was presented with a plan on how staff would be paid through May 1.
Teachers will be paid in accordance with their individual contracts, bus drivers will be paid their regular route pay in accordance with their collective bargaining agreements and regular classified staff will be paid for regular weekly wages, according to NAFC Director of Human Resources Jeanine Corson.
Some classified staff will continue working during the closures, including essential staff and those able to work from home. Employees will be considered active during their regular schedule, and they might be called to work if necessary.
"We are really thankful to the school board," Corson said. "We need to retain staff for when students are able to come back. We are excited to provide different mode of learning temporarily, but we look forward to students and staff returning to schools when the health crisis is over."
Board president Elaine Murphy said the resolution allows the board to do what is best for students and staff.
"We’re just standing together to do everything we can to support employees and students and help folks through a new territory," she said.
The board also unanimously approved a resolution preserving benefits and giving paid time off in the case that an employee has a confirmed case of quarantine due to contact with a person exposed to COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.