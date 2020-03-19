NEW ALBANY — The New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. will be providing free meals for children age 18 and under during the emergency school closure.
Beginning Monday, March 23, drive-thru meals will be offered from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the following schools: Green Valley Elementary School, main entrance Door 1; Hazelwood Middle School, Beeler Street entrance, Door 8; Mount Tabor Elementary School, Mt. Tabor Road entrance, Door 6; and Floyd Central High School, back of school receiving area, Door 16.
On Mondays and Wednesdays, each child will receive two breakfasts and two lunches, and on Fridays, they will receive three breakfasts and three lunches while supplies last.
Officials ask that you stay in the car and meals will be passed out depending on the number of children in the car. Meals are for pickup only and cannot be consumed on site.
For more information visit www.NAFCSnutition.com or call 812-542-4703.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.