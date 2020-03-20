FLOYD COUNTY — The New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. is preparing a plan to switch students to eLearning.
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced that Indiana schools will remained closed until at least May 1 due to the coronavirus. New Albany-Floyd County expects to release its plan for eLearning/non-traditional education next week. The school district is going into its second week of spring break.
Superintendent Brad Snyder released a video Wednesday evening to discuss the district's plans. The school corporation has already cancelled extracurricular activities, and all of the facilities are being sanitized and deep cleaned.
Daycare will be a "profound concern for many," Snyder said, and he urges parents to begin preparing plans for the upcoming closures.
"As this situation continues to evolve, we plan to go slow," he said in the video. "We are more concerned with making quality decisions for everyone than making speedy decisions. We will immediately notify once a decision is made, so please stay close to our website and social media outlets."
The school board will meet Monday with the expectations of taking action on pay consideration for hourly workers during the school closures, according to Snyder.
During the emergency closures, all children age 18 and under will receive free meals starting March 23. The drive-thru meals will be provided from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the following schools: Green Valley Elementary School, main entrance Door 1; Hazelwood Middle School, Beeler Street entrance, Door 8; Mount Tabor Elementary School, Mt. Tabor Road entrance, Door 6; and Floyd Central High School, back of school receiving area, Door 16.
Meals will be pickup only, and officials request that you remain in the car. Each child will receive two breakfasts and two lunches on Mondays and Wednesdays, and on Fridays, they will receive three breakfasts and three lunches while supplies last. Additional information is available at www.NAFCSnutition.com or 812-542-4703.
