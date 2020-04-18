SOUTHERN INDIANA — More people are limiting their exposure to the outside world than any time in recent memory.
Stay-at-home orders have led to Hoosiers hunkering down with their families. Taking it a step further has been a lack of employment due to social distancing.
But people aren’t just staying home from their day jobs. Since the pandemic started, public resource groups have also seen their volunteer pools dry up.
According to Angie Graf, executive director of Hope Southern Indiana, the New Albany food pantry normally has 65 volunteers. Now, 55 are sheltering in place.
“We have been running on bare bones,” Graf said.
To support groups like Hope Southern Indiana, the Indiana National Guard is sending soldiers to provide helping hands. Numerous groups in the area are set to benefit from the assistance.
The National Guard was dispatched in March by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to support the Indiana State Department of Health and other agencies in response efforts related to COVID-19.
“The Indiana National Guard’s mix of unique assets and capabilities allow for troops to easily assist in a broad range of missions necessary to keep Hoosiers safe,” a spokesperson for the Nation Guard said in a statement. “Our force is made up of Hoosiers who have volunteered to support their country and community in times of need. Throughout this pandemic, Guardsmen and women distribute medical supplies, help in food banks, aid in planning and communication efforts, and support test sites run by the ISDH. We are neighbors helping neighbors. We live in the communities we serve.”
Starting Monday, six people will start assisting with food pantry operations. The presence is expected to last at least three weeks.
Graf said that the extra help will make a “huge difference” at Hope Southern Indiana, adding that the organization is excited to host them.
“They’re going to be helping with some large donations that we’ll be receiving from Dare to Care next week,” she said. “We have made a large Sysco order, because we’ve been going through food so quickly. They’re going to help unload that... It will give the volunteers a much needed break.”
Also receiving help is the Community Kitchen in Jeffersonville. Unlike Hope Southern Indiana, Guardsmen have had a presence there for over a week now.
Staff Sgt. Marcin Piotrzkowski is on site with a five-person team. He said that they plan to rotate between the kitchen and other local sites for the next few weeks.
At the food kitchen, they arrive around 10 a.m. to serve meals at 11:30 a.m. Piotrzkowski said it’s just one of the ways that he’s looking forward to serving the community in the weeks to come.
“If we have the opportunity to help out others in need, we’re more than happy,” he said. “I just feel like with this virus going around, a lot of people are struggling. We have the opportunity to provide food and essential to the people in the need. We made meals for all the people in the area who are hungry or don’t have shelter. We try to provide as much help to them as possible.”
Piotrzkowski said he hopes to stick around to help as much as he can. In addition to assisting with vital operations in the community, he noted that the relief effort also goes a long way in showcasing a different side of the military.
While many may associate the United States Armed Forces with matters overseas, service men and women also step up to provide support domestically when necessary.
“People look at us as protection for the country, but we also want to show a different side,” Piotrzkowski said. “We aren’t just about the force. We’re here to help out.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.