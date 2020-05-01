INDIANA — There have been nearly 100,000 Hoosiers tested for COVID-19 with 18.7% coming back positive as of Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported.
The most recent update, which reflects numbers as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, shows that there have been 99,639 people tested in the state. Of these, 18,630 have returned positive results and 1,062 people have died.
In Clark County, 316 residents have been confirmed positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, out of 1,743 people tested. In Floyd County, 182 residents have tested positive out of 1,100 tests performed.
Both Clark and Floyd counties each report 16 deaths among residents.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that as of Thursday, there had been 1,031,659 people identified in the U.S. as having the virus. There have been 60,057 deaths reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.