INDIANA — There have now been more than 11,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Indiana, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported that as of 11:59 p.m.Sunday, there have been 11,686 cases reported statewide, with 569 deaths attributed to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Overall, 64,639 people have been tested, based on what local agencies have reported to the ISDH.
The ISDH reported that as of the end of Sunday, there were 2,863 ICU beds in the state, with 47.5% available. Patients with COVID-19 related conditions accounted for 23.4% of the beds; another 29.1% are non-COVID-19 related.
There are 3,104 total ventilators in the state with 11.4% in use for patients with coronavirus symptoms and another 11% for unrelated conditions. Overall, 77.6% were available as of Sunday night.
There have been 177 cases of the virus confirmed among residents of Clark County with 11 deaths; 1,118 residents of the county have been tested. In Floyd County, 142 residents of the county have been confirmed as positive since testing began, with seven deaths. There have been 786 residents tested.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that as of Saturday at 4 p.m., there had been 720,630 cases in the U.S. Of these, 1,282 cases were probable and not confirmed through testing at this time.
There have been 37,202 deaths in the U.S.; 4,226 are probable and haven't been confirmed through testing.
