INDIANA — There have now been nearly 400 cases of COVID-19 confirmed among Clark County residents, the Indiana State Department of Health reported Thursday.
The number of residents in the county who have been identified as having the disease caused by the novel coronavirus was just a few shy of that mark as of Wednesday at 11:59 p.m., with 395 total. Floyd County has reported 250 residents with the virus. There have been 27 Clark County residents die as a result; 2,427 people have been tested. In Floyd County, 32 residents have died and 1,502 have been tested.
Statewide, there were 26,053 cases confirmed as of the end of Wednesday out of 160,239 people tested, or 16.3% positive. There have been 1,508 deaths in the state.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday 1.36 million cases in the U.S. with 82,246 deaths to date. As of that time, Indiana was among 16 states with 20 or more cases, including border states Illinois, Michigan and Ohio.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.