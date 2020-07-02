INDIANA — There have now been 43,644 positive COVID-19 cases reported to the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH), according to an update which reflects numbers as of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.
Overall, there have been 496,835 people tested in the state, 9.3% of whom have tested positive. There have been 2,469 deaths.
Between ISH reports Tuesday and Wednesday, there were four new cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus identified among Clark County residents and seven among Floyd County residents.
In Clark County, 627 residents have tested positive of 7,112 people tested; In Floyd County, 370 residents have tested positive of 5,025 tested. There have been 44 deaths reported in each county.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday 2.6 million cases in the U.S. with 127,299 deaths.
