INDIANA — There have been nearly 70,000 Hoosiers tested for COVID-19, according to information reported to the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH.)
Of these, 12,438 had been confirmed positive as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, or 17.9%. There have been 661 deaths in Indiana attributed to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Locally, there have been 188 cases confirmed among Clark County residents with 11 deaths, and 149 confirmed among Floyd County residents with nine deaths. There have been 1,187 Clark County residents tested and 825 Floyd County residents, according to the ISDH.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday that there had been 776,093 cases confirmed in the U.S., including 3,396 probable cases, which have not been confirmed by testing. Overall, 41,758 people have died in the U.S. from the virus; 5,352 of these are probable cases and have not been confirmed through testing.
