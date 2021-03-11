JEFFERSONVILLE — Nearly 70 residents of Catalyst Rescue Mission in Jeffersonville have now received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, with another 20 scheduled for Sunday.
On Thursday morning, residents of the Jeffersonville shelter lined up down the hall to a room where nurse practitioner Amanda Davis-Houchen and medical assistant Tamara Hurst gave each a shot and an information card.
"Oh my God, it hurt!" one resident teased as he left the room. His fellow residents laughed as they continued to file in for the quick shots, for which they'd all been registered on Monday. Another woman who had received hers earlier in the day proudly showed off her BAND-AID.
In total, 68 people received the vaccination Thursday, both residents of the shelter and people who are staying at a local hotel for the two-week quarantine period shelter leadership requires to keep the general population safe from the spread of COVID-19. The other 20 will be vaccinated this weekend. Around eight received vaccines at other facilities before this round through the state's age-based tier system. LifeSpring will be working with groups this weekend to reach other unsheltered populations in Southern Indiana.
