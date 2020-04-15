INDIANA — There have to date been more than 250 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed among Clark and Floyd county residents, the Indiana State Department of health reported Wednesday.
The update, which reflects numbers as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night, show that there have been 137 cases confirmed in residents of Clark County with nine deaths, and 116 cases in Floyd County residents, with five deaths.
Statewide, there have been 8,955 cases reported to the Indiana State Department of Health, with 436 deaths. There have been 48,396 tests performed, 2,420 of which were done between March 20 and April 14.
The number of positive cases include 440 new — reported between Sunday and Tuesday. Of the reported deaths, 49 have occurred since March 28.
The centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that as of Monday at 4 p.m. there had been 579,005 cases to date in the U.S., with 22,252 deaths.
