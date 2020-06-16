INDIANA — Nearly 9,000 Clark and Floyd County residents have been tested for COVID-19, the Indiana State Department of Health reported Tuesday.
Of these, 577 Clark County residents have tested positive (11% positive) and 337 Floyd County residents have been identified as having the disease caused by the novel coronavirus (9.5% positive). The Indiana State Department of Health reports 42 deaths each in Clark and Floyd counties; however the Clark County Health Department confirmed as of June 6 that there had been 48 at that time.
Statewide, there were 40,786 positive cases as of 11:59 p.m. Monday, of 363,745 people tested (11.2% positive.) There have been 2,265 deaths in the state.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 2.08 million cases in the U.S. with 115,644 deaths.
