NEW ALBANY — The New Albany City Council will once again not meet this week.
The meeting scheduled for April 16 has been canceled by council leaders. The news comes on the heels of the council's first April meeting being nixed as well.
Some in the community and in leadership positions have voiced their concerns over the lack of meetings and public access to city matters. But council president Bob Caesar said that the reasoning behind the decisions stems from an executive order issued by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb that applied new, temporary rules for public meetings during the coronavirus pandemic.
Among the guidances listed were those to limit business to items related only to COVID-19, practice social distancing as much as possible, and allow for remote meetings.
“My interpretation, the council attorney’s interpretation and the city attorney’s interpretation was that we shouldn’t have gatherings of 10 or more people and that the only city business that should be taken care of had to relate directly to COVID-19," Caesar said of his decision to cancel the meetings. "We didn't need to take care of anything else. The mayor’s office would take care of everything else."
Caesar contended that the city's finances, along with entities like the police and fire departments, are in "great shape."
But other council members aren't satisfied with such assurances. Among them is Josh Turner, who has openly opposed the cancellations on social media.
“I think we’re failing the people, and the people deserve an active representative body during this crisis," he said. "I think it comes down to what’s essential business, and I believe a legislative body working is essential business.”
Turner contends that the council should be holding meetings digitally, utilizing tools like Zoom. Other governing bodies in Southern Indiana have taken advantage of such tools during the pandemic.
Jeffersonville City Council and the Floyd County officials have held meetings that were broadcasts using those platforms. Even in New Albany, the redevelopment commission and board of public works are holding meetings via Zoom.
“The governor’s executive order enables us to be able to have meetings easier," Turner said. "They’re twisting the words around to not have meetings, but we should be having meetings. If redevelopment can have meetings, can spend money, then the city council should be able to meet and ask questions about how it’s being spent.”
Fellow council member Al Knable said that he respects Caesar's decision to cancel the meetings. As president, he said, it is Caesar's call to make.
That doesn't mean that Knable doesn't see both sides of the situation, with him referring to the failure to try platforms like Zoom as a "missed opportunity."
“I think it’s a missed opportunity to not have a Zoom conference so people can see that we are still out there and working that," he said. "There’s an order from the governor that does outline ways to limit the spread of the disease. The other side is that we need to let the public know that we are on top of things. You need to strike a balance. It's about communication."
Turner also argued that citizens need to be able to voice their opinions on city matters. Normally, they would have an option to do so during public comment at regularly-scheduled meetings.
If meetings were to be held over Zoom or any other digital platform, Caesar said only those with certain technological capabilities and savvy would be able to participate.
"We can’t have public hearing, because people can’t come into our building," he said. "You can’t just have one for people with access to those devices. You have to have it for everybody.”
Certain situations, Caesar noted, would call for a meeting. If an essential entity in the city were to need immediate assistance to make it through the outbreak, he said the council would spring into action.
One hypothetical situation would be a food bank, for instance, needing food or money to serve their clients.
"We’ve got to do something about that, and we will do something about that," he said. "We will act extremely fast to get something like that done.”
Caesar said the council will move forward with a meeting on May 4. There, members are set to take a third vote on funding for Catalyst Rescue Mission, with Caesar adding that the city will also be announcing further assistance measures for local citizens.
“Right now, it’s just to make sure we have some presence in the community," he said. "I’m hoping that everything will be open by then so we can have a public meeting."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.