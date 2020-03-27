NEW ALBANY — The New Albany City Council met virtually Friday afternoon to pass five resolutions relating to the COVID-19 crisis.
The first resolution passed gives flexibility to the administration during the declared disaster crisis, allowing it to waive certain formalities related to managing the crisis, according to a city news release. Per state statute, oversight and reporting still apply and expenditures are only allowed if they are related to the emergency.
“We wanted to be transparent and open in our handling of this emergency and sought approval of the city council in seeking the means to do so, whereas other cities and communities have waived statutory requirements addressing this emergency without council approval,” Mayor Jeff Gahan said in the release. “This simply gives us the flexibility to respond to the crisis appropriately and swiftly, and I appreciate the council’s support as we work to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
The second resolution waived late fees for payments to the sewer utility for a period of time during the duration of the crisis. Sewer bills are still owed, but this action allows residents to be flexible when making payments and budgetary decisions.
The third resolution allows city workers to continue working from home and “on-call,” where possible, during the crisis.
The fourth resolution supports the Caesars Foundation’s COVID-19 Small Business Emergency Forgivable Loan Program. The council approved $50,000 towards the fund which assists local businesses with 50 employees or less.
The fifth resolution asked the council to support local school’s effort to feed children 18 and under meet their nutritional and health needs. The council approved $10,000 to assist the New Albany-Floyd County School Corporation feed children for the duration of the crisis.
