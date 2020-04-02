NEW ALBANY — The City of New Albany continues to make changes to public areas during the COVID-19 pandemic.
All city parks department events are canceled through April 30 as well as New Albany Parks facilities. Along with those closures, New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan announced this week the dog park, city basketball courts, playgrounds, picnic shelters, pavilions and soccer fields will be closed until further notice.
Green spaces and trails remain open, as does New Albany's portion of the Greenway, but users must abide by social distancing requirements and large gatherings in city parks will be prohibited.
The skatepark will also remain open.
A news release from the parks department states that failure to abide by these rules and regulations will result in additional closures.
