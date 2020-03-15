NEW ALBANY — For the next 14 days, New Albany city parks facilities will be closed to the public for all programming, rentals, and previously approved and permitted events, according to a news release issued today by the city of New Albany. This action is being directed by Mayor Jeff Gahan to combat the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Effective tomorrow (Mar 16th) at 6 a.m., all city parks facilities and shelters will be closed for the next two weeks (March 31st), the news release stated. National health experts encourage social separation and distancing. Closing of these city park facilities and shelters in combination with New Albany Floyd County School Corp.’s spring break will hopefully contain the virus and slow its spread.
The City of New Albany has one of the most robust parks programming in the metro area. Any group that has reserved and paid in advance for park reservations is asked to contact the parks department for a full refund or rescheduling of your event.
Programs involving the New Albany Housing Authority as it relates to homework camp and food distribution will remain as scheduled.
Golf courses will remain open at this time, but indoor rental of the facilities will be closed.
It is encouraged to continue to use the outdoor areas of city parks, but it is advised to not congregate and follow public health guidelines as it relates to social spacing.
City operations will remain at full staffing with regular working hours until further notice.
Officials understand that these additional precautions will be difficult and inconvenient but social spacing is the only effective measure to combat the virus according to national health experts.
More information concerning the COVID-19 virus and any additional steps the city of New Albany will be taking to minimize the spread of the virus will be issued when warranted.
