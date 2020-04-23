NEW ALBANY — Hoosiers have found themselves with an inordinate amount of spare time on their hands.
Lack of work and limited recreational options stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have led to empty schedules. Those circumstances have left many twiddling their thumbs.
Others have allowed their personal muses to take over, utilizing their newfound free time as an opportunity to be creative. Such is the case for the Graef family of New Albany.
In the weeks since isolation became the new American norm, Shawn Graef and 15-year-old son Aidan have transformed their Bedford stone home on Summit Avenue into a bright patchwork of color.
"We had some chalk in the garage, and we’d had it back there forever," Graef said. "[My son] had seen the stuff like stained glass chalk art that people have been doing on their sidewalks. We’ve got a back wall, and he asked me if we could start chalking that wall."
Graef gave his son the go ahead to turn his idea into reality. Inspiration took hold, and the plan then became to chalk the entirety of the house.
To complete the task, Graef needed an abundance of chalk. The item has been a hot commodity as many others have turned to creativity in these times, as well.
Luckily, he was able to find enough to get the job done at a local store. That's when the work began.
“We put in 20 something man hours into it," Graef said. "We finished it off over the weekend.”
Roughly four days and 250 pieces of chalk later, nearly every stone of the walls and garage were filled with color. No two colors border one another.
Graef said he's happy with how it turned out, noting that the eaves of the structure will prevent rain from washing away the rainbow composition too soon. In the days since completion, he said the city and his neighbors have taken a liking to the project.
“They absolutely love it," Graef said. "All the neighbors love it. I can’t tell you how many cars have come down here and taken pictures, then turned around. Walkers will come by and take pictures. I absolutely love the fact that people get a kick out of it.”
