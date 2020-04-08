NEW ALBANY — It's not difficult to see the extended impact of the coronavirus pandemic when one travels through the communities of Southern Indiana.
While some businesses have been labeled essential, thus allowing them to continue operations, others have had to scale back to offer only curbside or other limited services. Some have had to close their doors entirely.
Those seeing the biggest economic hit are small, locally-owned businesses that don't have the safety net provided by a large corporation or franchise. One fear is that many of the independent shops that have given the region a sense of vibrancy and uniqueness over the years may struggle to rebound once the virus is eradicated.
Enter relief efforts from a variety of local groups and businesses that have been fortunate to stay open during the crisis.
Chicago City Pizza — located at 2601 Charlestown Road — has made a generous commitment that will stretch through the month of April. Each Sunday of the month, Renee and John Stamper have decided to donate their daily earnings to a non-essential business that has been impacted by the shutdowns caused by the pandemic.
Renee Stamper said that she and John just opened their shop last September. Because they occupy a former fast food restaurant building, they have been able to utilize the drive-thru window and stay in business.
Last week, she said they started thinking of ways to help out those who find themselves in different, more difficult circumstances.
“You don’t always want to get a loan, because they can be really hard to pay back," she said. "My husband and I brainstormed. We picked for the month of April the idea to give 100% of sales to a small local business in need, so hopefully they can help out with their bills and stuff.”
The plan came together pretty quickly. It was decided upon Thursday night, and by Friday, Stamper had a post on Facebook announcing the initiative.
On Sunday, the first recipient was given the $2,200 earned by the pizzeria. Since plans came together so quickly, it wasn't a business, but a family — someone who played a significant role in the inception of Chicago City Pizza.
"My in-laws are elderly, and they’re only getting $135 a week," Stamper said. "My mother-in-law has COPD. She’s the one that had Momma's Pizza, and we used to be a part of that."
This weekend, funds are set to go towards Spirit Explosion, a cheer gym in Georgetown. That business, too, just recently opened, with Stamper noting that it was in particular need of help.
"They just opened up not even a year ago," she said. "They were at the point where if they didn’t get something done soon, they were going to lose it. They bought the whole building."
The only requirement is that a couple of employees of the receiving businesses must help out at the pizzeria for the day.
Pride Bar in New Albany will receive the money April 19. Corydon will reap the benefits, too, as Old Country Cupboard will get some help April 26.
Stamper said numbers have been up in recent weeks, and that she's happy to help out when she can. It's something that she and her husband feel they have been called to do.
“My husband and I have a very strong belief in our Lord," she said. "You give and you shall be given. We both have that faith. I think everybody will be fine. I think we’ll be fine. It’s all about community. If you don’t do something like this, you’re just going to see a lot of franchises. The little guys will get knocked out."
