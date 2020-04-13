NEW ALBANY — As his family waved and greeted him with birthday wishes from a safe distance, New Albany resident Will Block was surprised with a festive celebration for his 95th birthday on Easter Sunday.
Will, who is a World War II veteran, was born on Easter in 1925. Although he had been looking forward to attending Mass and celebrating Easter and his birthday with his family, he could not enjoy a big in-person gathering amid the coronavirus pandemic. But his kids made sure they could still celebrate together while practicing social distancing.
His family organized a surprise celebration, which involved family members driving by at various times Sunday afternoon to greet him while he sat in his garage. Rose Block, Will’s wife of nearly 68 years, made sure he was outside at a particular time.
Will’s daughter, Rosie Shannon, said they wanted to do something to brighten his day.
“I just want to see him smile and be happy during this time of turbulence — I just want to see the smile on his face and just make it as special and uplifting for him as I can,” she said.
Shannon said she and her sisters brainstormed several ways to make their dad’s holiday special despite the restrictions caused by the pandemic. They encouraged family and friends to send cards to Will, and her daughter compiled a video with birthday greetings from family members.
They also ordered a big sign that was placed in his yard Sunday. They hope to have an in-person celebration with the family sometime in the summer.
Will’s son, Dave Block, said he and his siblings wanted to plan a big celebration for his father’s 95th birthday, and he knows it’s been hard on his father to stay physically isolated from his family during this time, including his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
“It’s really bothering him,” he said. “He’s one of those people who likes to be on the go. He still drives, and he and mom go to church, though of course they don’t go any more. He likes to go to Wendy’s on Charlestown Road to talk to buddies, and he likes to get out and about, but he can’t do that now.”
Rose and Will have been staying in touch with their family through technology such as Facebook Portal, and they have frequent video chats with different family members. They gather virtually on Sunday evenings to say the rosary, and on Easter Sunday, the plan was for various family members to sing “Happy Birthday” to Will over Zoom.
Shannon has been keeping herself isolated so that she can be the one to check on her parents, but others in the family have not been able to see them in-person in recent weeks. Technology such as video conferencing has been a “lifesaver” in terms of allowing face-to-face communication with their parents, she said.
Although it’s a challenging time, she appreciates how people are getting creative in visiting their loved ones while maintaining safe distances.
“People are just getting creative in how they share and maybe still participate in some events we were going to have in person,” Shannon said. “It’s given us all new opportunities and ways to do things.”
