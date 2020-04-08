NEW ALBANY — With the closure of in-person dining, Southern Indiana restaurants are facing many challenges as they close their doors or scale back operations, and it has left many workers without a job.
More than 100 employees have lost their jobs at The Exchange Pub + Kitchen and Brooklyn and The Butcher in downtown New Albany amid the coronavirus pandemic, but through a recent relief effort, the restaurants are raising money to support those employees who are out of work.
The Exchange and Brooklyn & The Butcher have partnered with Sampan Screen Printing in Jeffersonville to sell T-shirts for an employee relief fund. The $20 T-shirts, designed by local artist Kevin Price, feature the words “SoIN This Together” surrounded by a heart, and 100 percent of the proceeds go toward the workers who were laid off from the two restaurants, according to Ian Hall, co-owner of the two restaurants.
The pandemic has led Brooklyn & the Butcher to close its doors, and The Exchange is offering curbside pickup. As of Tuesday afternoon, they had already sold 500 shirts and raised over $5,000 for the restaurants’ relief fund, Hall said.
The Exchange is also raising money to donate “community meals” to those on the front lines of the pandemic or those who have lost paychecks due to the coronavirus, and it has already raised $1,500. The restaurant will make its first donations this week to emergency room/intensive care unit staff at Baptist Health Floyd. People can donate to the program in $15 increments.
“It’s been amazing to see how so many people have come together in our community to support the local small businesses,” Hall said. “We truly wouldn’t be able to do this without their support.”
Hall’s two restaurants are part of his BRAND Hospitality Group, and the staff is a “close-knit group of people,” he said. He plans to bring back the employees when his restaurants reopen.
“It’s been an extremely tough few weeks since having to close down in-store dining operations at The Exchange and full operations at Brooklyn,” Hall said. “When this all started, we said it felt like the staff was back in school and leaving for summer break. Everyone was saying their goodbyes, not knowing what we would be in for. I think it’s become much more than any of us initially anticipated.”
They have also been working to find job opportunities for the employees during the restaurant closures, and several local businesses have offered temporary work ranging from landscaping to telecommunications. Hall said he is happy to see local relief efforts such as the meal program for service industry workers funded by Develop New Albany, the City of New Albany and the New Albany Urban Enterprise Zone.
Hall said they are still deciding how to distribute the funds from the T-shirt sales to the staff, since they are facing the challenge of dividing it among a staff of more than 100 people.
“We are working on ideas to maximize those funds, especially for the ones who may be more in need of it at the moment,” he said. “Unemployment just kicked in for most of them late last week, and we know many of them will be faced with some hardships until the stimulus check arrives. We are hoping this can help bridge the gap for those in need.”
Elaine Murphy Kittrell, general manager and chief operating officer at Sampan, said the local printing company has frequently worked with Hall and his staff in the past. She is happy to show support for the service industry during this time, particularly since restaurants and bars consist of a large portion of their clients.
“I know how passionate [Hall] is about his staff and his employees,” she said. “It’s been very difficult for him and for everyone to have to let people go for short amount of time — it’s just heartbreaking.”
She notes that Sampan can also set up a web store with the T-shirts for other local restaurants to provide relief to service industry workers. The printing company will set up the site for free and manage sales and distribution.
Kittrell has been inspired to see the community come together during the pandemic, she said.
“This [pandemic] is affecting all aspects of business and personal life, and all in all, I feel like everyone has really supported each other,” she said.
Nick Garing, general manager at The Exchange, said it has been “a beautiful thing to watch in the middle of all the craziness” to see so many T-shirt sales from the community.
“So many have been left without jobs or income, and a lot of them are scared about how to make ends meet,” he said. “It’s cool to have something we can do for them, and not only that, but to see the amazing response from the community.”
Lennea Zirnheld has worked at The Exchange for five years, but several weeks ago, the server was laid off when the restaurant’s dining service closed. She is now in the “lag period” between filing for unemployment and finding another job during the shutdown.
She is grateful for the support from the restaurant during this period of uncertainty, she said.
“It’s a crazy world we’re living in, and everything is unknown,” she said. “It’s nice seeing people come together, especially in downtown New Albany — there are so many programs and people coming together, and it’s uplifting to live in that community.”
Visit www.sointhistogether.com to buy a shirt, and to support the community meals, visit https://exchangeforfood.com/product/community-meals/
