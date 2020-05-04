NEW ALBANY — Since late March, downtown New Albany has been a ghost town of sorts.
It’s quiet, much more so than usual. Drivers and walkers sometimes venture through the grid of streets, but not many have taken extended stops over the past six weeks or so.
That’s because executive orders from Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb put a hold on activities that often bring life to the city’s core — things like shopping, going out to eat or simply hanging out in groups — in a widespread effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. A slow reawakening is set to start this week, as Holcomb outlined a path forward back to normality last week.
Certain sectors will begin restarting operations over the next few weeks of what Holcomb deemed Phase 2. On Monday, retailers were able to open their doors for the first time in nearly two months.
Ross Wallace, co-owner of Him Gentleman’s Boutique on Pearl Street, said that hearing he would have to shut his doors for so long was a total shock.
“I never would’ve dreamed a year ago that something like this could happen,” he said. “No one can be prepared for something like this. We’re just adjusting to the new normal.”
Helping during the in-person shutdown period was online sales. When Wallace got news that retail would be a part of the next phase of reopening the state, he got to work as quickly as possible.
Him is usually closed on Mondays, but with a bunch of excitement and the day coinciding with Star Wars Day, Wallace decided to invite customers in.
“We were getting everything set up anyway, so we figured we might as well open up,” he said. “We came in over the weekend and got everything deep cleaned. We started putting everything up so that we can have as much stock as possible.”
Six weeks, Wallace added, was long enough to have to stay closed, motivating him to jump back into business, even on what would be an off day. At 11 a.m., the doors swung open.
Employees donned masks and wiped door handles each time a customer entered or exited the store.
“We’ve had no more than two other people at a time [since we opened today],” Wallace said. “We’re going to limit that. We have about 2,000 square feet, so we can social distance. It’s been staggered all day, which has been great.”
Just around the corner on Spring Street, Dress & Dwell Fashion Boutique was similarly buzzing with new energy. Like Him, the clothing shop is usually closed on Mondays.
Rather than breaking with their set schedule, the team took time on Monday to get the store polished and organized. The past several weeks have put a burden on independent stores like Dress & Dwell, making the shutdown an extremely nerve-wracking process.
March and April would usually be a particularly busy season for the fashion team, with the Kentucky Derby prompting many in the area to dress to the nines. Despite missing out on that wave, social media manager Carly Stevens said the store has been able to keep numbers up.
“It’s been a complete 180 [degree turn] of what we’ve been used to,” she said. “Typically, we’re used to 90% of sales being in-store with 10% online. When we had to shut down, we switched completely to online. Within the past month, we’ve had our biggest month of online sales we’ve ever had. That was great.”
Stevens gave credit to the surrounding community for helping local businesses stay afloat. Without dedicated patronage, many establishments may have not lasted through the shutdown.
On Tuesday, Dress & Dwell will open for the first time since late March, with hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The first hour will be dedicated to at-risk shoppers.
“We’ll sanitize everything before everybody comes in,” Stevens said. “We’re supplying face masks for our employees. We’re highly suggesting it for our customers. We’re installing a plexiglass barrier to put around our register. It’s just going to be an effort of limiting contact.”
The fashion industry wasn’t the only one to get the go-ahead starting Monday. Schmitt Furniture, a mainstay in New Albany’s core for several decades, also had the opportunity to get back to business this week.
Louis Schmitt, a third-generation owner, said the prolonged closure was “disturbing.” In that time, he said he did everything to keep his team safe, physically and financially.
The company was able to secure a PPP loan, meaning employees would be paid for their time off. Ownership and a few managers still worked through the shutdown, handling deliveries and phone calls.
“The more and more we got into it, thankfully we received sales calls everyday,” Schmitt said. “We were able to make a list of people needing help. When we came back to work today, it made for a busy day.”
Schmitt said the company also “made lemonade out of lemons” by utilizing the lack of customers to make progress on remodeling the interior of the building. In preparation for the reopening, a cleaning crew came in to sanitize the entire building over the weekend.
Sanitization stations have been set up throughout the store to give customers the opportunity to stay clean. Staff has been notified to keep social distance with customers, and the company has supplied employees with masks, Schmitt said.
“With the size of our store, we’re able to accommodate a big crowd and spread them out,” he said. “The only concern I have is our tight office space. We’re dedicating a desk per person, and then skipping a desk. We’re going to invite older customers in early in the morning and later in the evening. That’s a good time for someone who wants a one-on-one. We’ll be busier in the middle of the day.”
As businesses across the state reemerge from their extended closures, new priorities will replace old operations. Safety has become a top concern, while also maintaining the quality of services that existed before the pandemic.
While things are just now getting started up, people like Stevens understand that it will be a gradual process moving forward.
“Ultimately, we hope that people will still be safe and understanding of the fact that [the disease] is still something that is going around,” she said. “Just because we’ve been able to open back up doesn’t mean that this is over yet. We hope that people will take this seriously and take these precautions seriously, so we can get back to what everything once was. If not that, then some sort of a new normal that we’re all going to have to adjust to. We’re excited for what’s to come.”
