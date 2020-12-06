INDIANAPOLIS — Clark County's number of new COVID-19 cases increased by 108 and Floyd County's by 88 in the numbers reported Sunday by The Indiana State Department of Health.
Statewide the number of new cases grew by 6,678. Those cases were diagnosed through testing at state and private laboratories between Oct. 27 and Dec. 5.
The number of new cases reported for Clark County pushes the total number of cases for residents since reporting began early this year to 6100.
Floyd County's number of new cases increases that county's total number of cases since the reporting began to 3,822.
Neither county reported new deaths, while the state recorded 34 new deaths. Clark remains at 87 and Floyd at 80.
The seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals in Clark is 23.7% and for Floyd is 18.3%. The seven-day unique positivity rate for Indiana is at 26.7%.
The number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus is at 381,617 after corrections to the previous day's dashboard.
The 34 deaths statewide in the Sunday update from the health department were recorded between Nov. 19 and Dec. 5 and push the total of number of Hoosier confirmed to have died from COVID-19 to 5,944.
Another 298 probable deaths statewide have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported by the state based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,309,879 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,292,178 on Saturday. A total of 4,577,211 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
Kentucky ended last week with its highest weekly numbers of new COVID-19 cases, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Saturday.
Jefferson County, which is home to Louisville, had recorded the largest number of new cases of any county in the state for one day.
Beshear noted that record was set with one day left in the reporting period.
“With a day still to go, we have set a new one-week record for highest cases in the commonwealth,” Gov. Beshear said. “We are all sacrificing so much right now; we are all tired — but let’s do what it takes to crush this third surge of cases and defeat this virus once and for all.”
Kentucky reported 3,892 news cases and 23 new deaths. The counties with the most positive cases in that day's report were Jefferson, Fayette, Boone, Kenton and Daviess. Each of these counties reported 100 or more new cases; Jefferson County reported 594 of the almost 4,000 new cases.
“The imminent arrival of COVID-19 vaccines is a monumental scientific accomplishment offering great hope that this devastating pandemic can at last be ended,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health.
“Initially, though, very limited quantities of vaccine coupled with complicated and changing distribution logistics mean not everyone can have access at the very start. It’s essential that everyone work together and know that all Kentuckians will be given access as rapidly as vaccine supplies, shipping, storage, and handling limitations allow. There is a bright light of hope ahead; let’s all support each other as we look forward to better days soon.”
