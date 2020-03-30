INDIANA — Results of more confirmed COVID-19 cases show Clark County now with 27 and Floyd County with 20, according to the most recent information from the Indiana State Department of Health.
The data is as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday; the newest cases add seven to Clark County and six to Floyd from the previous day.
Statewide, the Indiana State Department of Health reports 1,786 cases in all but 10 of Indiana's 92 counties. There have been 35 deaths reported and 11,658 people tested.
Of the patients confirmed positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, 35.2% are between 50 and 69 years old (18% between 50 and 59; 18.2% between 60 and 69.) Women make up 52.1% of the cases and men 47.9%.
With reported deaths in Indiana, 40% have been people over 80 years old and 65.6% overall deaths in the state have been male patients.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 122,653 positive cases in the U.S. as of Sunday at 4 p.m., with 2,112 deaths.
