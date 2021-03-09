SOUTHERN INDIANA — Local health officials warned Tuesday that the fight isn’t over, but they agreed that the latest COVID-19 numbers are a breath of fresh air for Southern Indiana.
Just 16 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday between Clark County and Floyd County, as the counties have seen some of their lowest consistent numbers in months over the past week.
Clark County reported 14 and Floyd County two new cases, and neither county reported a death Tuesday. There were 104 new tests conducted in the two counties.
Floyd County’s number of new cases was the lowest number since July 10, 2020. Its highest total, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, came on Dec. 12, 2020, when Floyd County recorded 114 new cases.
Clark County’s 14 new cases were just one higher than the 13 reported on March 1, and two higher than the 12 recorded on Feb. 17.
On Sept. 28, 2020, Clark County recorded just eight new cases of COVID-19, but a surge later in the year saw numbers increase drastically. New cases peaked in Clark County on New Year’s Eve, when 166 were reported.
Health officers credited the recent declines to a mix of vaccinations and immunity built up through those who’ve had COVID-19.
“I kind of knock on wood when I see it, but I’m pretty excited,” Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said of the recent numbers.
He prefaced his comments by adding that testing isn’t as high either, but Yazel said the area is trending in the right direction when it comes to the virus.
Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris offered similar commentary about the trajectory of the pandemic locally.
“We’re under 6% with the local index that we use and those are some of the best numbers since the kids went back to school last summer,” Harris said of the Floyd County positivity rate.
“The real question is where are we at in terms of this? Is it an early response to the vaccination process or is it just a natural part of the disease cycle?”
As of Tuesday morning, Baptist Health Floyd had seven COVID-19 patients, one of which was in the intensive care unit.
In response to some questioning why mandates such as mask-wearing remain in place as numbers continue to drop, Harris said it’s premature to lift regulations.
“We’re getting there, but we’re not quite there yet to relax all the restrictions,” he said.
As of last Thursday, more than 23,000 people had received at least one vaccination at Baptist Health Floyd, and the Floyd County Health Department had put at least one shot in the arms of 8,401 residents.
With the anticipation that the state could increase dosages for Floyd County to more than 2,300 a week coupled with the number of residents who have already had COVID-19, Harris said the county could near herd immunity in about a month.
But Harris and Yazel said there’s a chance of another bump in cases with spring break approaching and people getting outside and around others more during warmer weather. They’re also not pulling back on vaccination efforts.
The Sellersburg campus of Ivy Tech Community College will be a mass vaccination site — one of three selected by the state — on Friday and Saturday.
The Floyd County Health Department is working with local churches to schedule pop-up vaccination sites to serve populations that have been hit harder on average by the pandemic. Harris said St. Mary’s Catholic Church has agreed to allow the health department to set up its mobile unit after one of its Hispanic ministry services, and a few traditionally Black churches have also expressed interest.
The arrival of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is making it easier to conduct pop-up sites because it’s a one-shot process, Yazel said.
Both health officers said there have been no major reactions to the vaccinations, and they encouraged people to be inoculated when eligible. Hoosiers 50 years of age or older are eligible to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Statewide, there were 593 new positive cases and 22 additional deaths recorded Tuesday. There have been 12,335 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Indiana.
Yazel said it’s not time to throw caution to the wind, but added it is a moment during what’s been a depressing period of history where people can finally point to some tangible signs of progress.
“Everything has been so negative for a year. I think we need to take a deep breath and relish what’s around us and being able to do some of the things that we haven’t been able to do for so long,” he said.
