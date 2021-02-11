INDIANA — The number of new daily COVID-19 cases remains lower in Indiana than at the start of the year, according to state department of health numbers reported Thursday.
The latest update shows 645,006 total cases identified statewide, 1,762 of them new. This is compared with a high of over 8,000 new daily cases in late November.
There have been 11,604 deaths in Indiana, 26 new. The seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4 has dropped to 14% from highs in the upper 20s a month ago.
In Clark County, 11,580 cases have been reported, 33 new as of the Thursday report. There have been 172 deaths, one new. The seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals is 17.1%.
Floyd County has seen 6,994 cases, 21 new. There have been 156 deaths, none new reported Thursday, and the positivity rate for unique individuals is 15.9%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.