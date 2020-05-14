CLARKSVILLE — From now through June 5, Indiana residents with certain qualifications will be able to get free COVID-19 testing at a state-sponsored site in Clarksville.
The site will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Clarksville Community Center, 2311 Sam Gwin Drive. It is available for Indiana residents who have symptoms of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, who have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive or who works with or must otherwise be in contact with an at-risk population.
Testing is free but insurance information will be collected if the resident has coverage. Online registration for an appointment is preferred by using https://lhi.care/covidtesting. For people without internet access or to register minors, call 888-634-1116.
More information on the site will be available after a news conference Friday in Clarksville.
