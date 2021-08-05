INDIANA — The state's new COVID-19 cases continue to climb, as instances of the Delta variant increases in samples taken from positive cases.
The Indiana Department of Health reported Thursday 1,899 new cases the previous day, for a total of 779,317 since last March. Clark County has a total of 13,847 cases, 60 new, and Floyd has 23 new of the total 8,184.
There were six new deaths reported statewide as of Thursday, of the total 13,615, but Clark and Floyd counties remain at 199 and 183 deaths respectively with no new ones reported.
The seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals between July 23 and 29 is 16% statewide, 27.1% in Clark County and 18.1% in Floyd County. The seven-day rat for all tests, not just unique individuals, is 8.2% statewide, 12.8% in Clark County and 8.6% in Floyd County.
The state department of health reports that the more contagious Delta variant now makes up 87.2% of the samples taken this month, an increase of 23.7% from last month.
