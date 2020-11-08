INDIANAPOLIS — The number of new COVID-19 cases in Indiana dropped in the Indiana State Board of Health's Sunday report to 4,689 after hitting 5,007 Saturday. New deaths reported statewide were at 36.
Clark County showed 64 new cases in the Sunday state report but its deaths remained at 68. Floyd County had 39 new cases and its deaths remained at 72.
The Sunday report brings to 210,374 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard.
A total of 4,383 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19. Another 244 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,809,940 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana. A total of 3,210,666 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, go to www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
