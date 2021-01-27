CLARK COUNTY — The Clark County Health Department has opened registration for the additional vaccines it received this week for distribution at the community mass vaccination site, according to a news release.
Eligibility is currently open to health care workers, first responders and anyone over 70 years old. To register for the newly opened appointments, which will be scheduled for Friday and Saturday, visit www.ourshot.in.gov.
Registration must be completed before arrival, and the health department asks that patients arrive at their appointment time to maintain social distancing requirements. For assistance registering, call 812-800-9861.
Changes in eligibility and can be found at the Indiana State Department of Health website.
