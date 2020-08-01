CLARK COUNTY — A New Washington High School student has tested positive for COVID-19, Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel confirmed Saturday.
He said the student was in classes Wednesday and Thursday and had a COVID-19 test Friday, which was returned positive Saturday. Parents of students who were in close contact (within six feet for more than 15 minutes) will be be notified and asked to quarantine their child for 14 days, contact their medical provider for testing options and monitor for symptoms.
Yazel also recommended that parents of other students at the school monitor their children for symptoms. The school will be deep-cleaned and classes expected to return on Monday.
A message was also sent to Charlestown High School parents Friday, letting them know a student had tested positive. Yazel said that child had also been in classes Wednesday and Thursday.
He said neither case appears to be in-school transmission and said Friday that it's not unexpected to have some cases. He added that he believes Clark County schools have the proper safeguards in place to mitigate spread, including good infection control and "excellent mask compliance," he said.
School resumed Wednesday for Greater Clark County Schools students, some of whom are taking in person classes and some who are doing virtual learning. Jeffersonville High School is starting two weeks later, following a staff member who tested positive and others who may have been exposed.
