SOUTHERN INDIANA — For the safety of employees and customers, the News and Tribune front offices will be closed to public access until further notice, at the direction of Publisher Bill Hanson.
The newspaper's offices in Jeffersonville and New Albany are open for business. Customers can use the drop box on the front door at the Jeffersonville office, 221 Spring St., or they can call our customer service representatives at 812-283-6636 for assistance.
Hanson stated, "We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause but the health of our employees and customers is paramount."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.