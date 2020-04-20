LOUISVILLE – A COVID-19 patient at Norton Healthcare is the first in the world to participate in a randomized Phase 2 clinical study using low-dose selinexor.
This oral drug, manufactured by Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and marketed as XPOVIO, is currently approved at higher doses by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a treatment for cancer patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. This is just one therapy being studied at Norton Healthcare to help patients recover from COVID-19, according to a Norton news release.
This clinical trial is studying the antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties of selinexor in patients with severe COVID-19. At Norton Healthcare, the study is being led by Dr. Don A. Stevens, a hematologist/oncologist with Norton Cancer Institute.
“We are examining how we can decrease the ability of the virus to replicate or reproduce in our patients’ cells,” Dr. Stevens said in the release. “We also want to see how it can decrease the release of a biochemical responsible for inflammation that in some cases can cause organ damage.”
Norton Healthcare is one of 40 locations internationally to participate in this clinical trial.
To be eligible, patients must be hospitalized with a laboratory-confirmed case of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) and consent to participation within 48 hours of hospitalization.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.