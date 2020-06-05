The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which regulates nursing homes, released a report Thursday on COVID-19 and its impact on nursing homes. That report including data on the number of COVID-19 deaths reported at the facilities, not all of which filed the information.
CNHI Statehouse Reporter Whitney Downard wrote a story based on the CMS report, which included Wedgewood Healthcare Center.
Wedgewood is disputing the number reported.
Clark County Health Department data shows 23 COVID-19 deaths at Wedgewood, a number that differs from what is being reported by the federal agency and by the nursing home.
The Health Department reports that Clark has had 48 COVID-19 deaths countywide as of today.
The News and Tribune published the CNHI story online late Thursday. Given the data disparities that have surfaced, we removed the story from our website.
— Susan Duncan, editor
