INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) on Saturday reported 290 new positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing to 1,232 the number of Hoosiers diagnosed through ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. Thirty-one Hoosiers have died.
To date, 8,407 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 6,936 on Friday.
Eighteen patients have tested positive for the coronavirus in Clark County, and 13 coronavirus cases have been identified in Floyd County, according to the latest data from the state Health Department.
The list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at https://www.in.gov/coronavirus/, which is updated daily at 10 a.m. Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH.
