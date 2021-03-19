CLARKSVILLE — A nurse is under investigation after oxygen was removed from a COVID-19-positive resident in a Clarksville nursing home, contributing to that patient's death.
A report issued in May 2020 by the Indiana Department of Health Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services shows that administrators at Wedgewood Healthcare Center in Clarksville began an investigation after being alerted to a social media post made by the nurse, listed in the report as "LPN 6" the day after the resident's death. The man is listed in the report as "Resident B."
"I just want y'all to know the hardest thing I've ever done in 28 years start a patient on O2 for 4 days 12 LPM with a non-rebreather mask and I asked him on day 4 if he's tired and he said yes I said do you want me to take this all off for you and let you go and fly with the angels and he said yes," the May 1, 2020 social media post read, according to the report. "I took it all off for him I went in the hallway and cried and I let him go he passed away 1 hour and 45 minutes after I left."
Clarksville police confirmed they opened an investigation into the situation May 4 and alerted the Indiana Attorney General's Office May 6 to begin the process to transfer the investigation there.
When reached by email Friday, a representative of Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita's Office could not confirm or deny an ongoing investigation into the case because of protocol for ongoing investigations. A case will be made public only when and if it is filed. Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull confirmed he had received information in the case, which is under review.
A message left Friday afternoon at Communicare, an Ohio-based company which oversees Wedgewood, was not returned.
The state report shows the patient had been admitted to Wedgewood on March 13, with admission notes the same week showing he was moderately cognitively impaired. A "Do Not Resuscitate" order was also on file, dated March 17.
A nurse's note shows that a COVID-19 test had been ordered for the patient on April 24; two days later it returned as positive for the disease. On April 28, the nurse listed as LPN 6 documented that the resident had an oxygen saturation of 64% — much lower than the normal range of 90% or above. Supplemental oxygen was started at two LPM (liters per minute.)
Oxygen was later increased to five LPM, which caused the resident's level to rise to 84% before he was switched to the non-rebreather mask — an emergency device that prevents exhaled air from returning to the oxygen supply — and oxygen level increased to 10 LPM.
Notes show that despite the man's oxygen level rising to 80-85% with the mask, he still had labored breathing with rattling lung sounds. By 1 a.m. April 30, his oxygen had dropped to 64%.
"The resident appeared to be weak and tired," according to notes documented by LPN 6 at 1 a.m. April 30. "The nurse asked the resident if he was tired of fighting, and if he wanted to 'let go and go to heaven.'" When the resident indicated he did, supplemental oxygen was removed. No further care was provided to the man, who was found dead at 8:45 a.m. by a nurse on the next shift. Staff did not discover the note until several days later.
During an interview May 5, LPN 6 told investigators that the man had been in decline despite the supplemental oxygen and that she had told a relative who was his power of attorney that it was only "prolonging the inevitable," the report shows. She said the relative had said if it was the patient's wishes, the nurse could remove the mask. During his last days, the man also had himself removed and/or tried to remove the oxygen several times.
The nurse also said she had forgotten to notify the resident's physician of his decline or increase in supplemental oxygen because she was caring for more than 40 COVID patients that week. The man's death had occurred during the first two months of the pandemic, which initially hit nursing homes harder than other facilities. The News and Tribune reported April 27 that there had been 65 confirmed COVID cases at Wedgewood, with 42 deaths. The report shows a patient census of 82 in early May.
The state report shows that following the allegations, the nurse was terminated and reported to the Indiana Board of Nursing. Wedgewood also included in the report measures that would be taken to prevent this from happening again and to ensure patient safety and security, which included an initial audit of all residents to identify any changes in health needs, increased staff education on reporting patients in decline, daily review of all nursing notes by the director of nursing and closer attention to staff hours, to prevent fatigue.
