SOUTHERN INDIANA — As social distancing remains in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, first responders in Southern Indiana modified some operations to help keep the community and themselves safe.
Part of that starts with something many residents and businesses are likely already doing — disinfecting and monitoring for symptoms.
With the Jeffersonville Fire Department, the fire houses are sanitized multiple times a day and firefighters are checked for fever and symptoms of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus every four hours during their shift, Sgt. Justin Ames said.
“We have asked our firefighters to be very very mindful of their social distancing when they’s off duty so that we don’t bring it into the firehouse,” he added.
If one or more firefighters would need to be isolated, they have food, supplies and accommodations at the ready at their union hall.
And the firefighters have adapted how they respond to calls for service — wearing personal protective equipment if the person they’re assisting has symptoms or may have been exposed to the disease. They are trying to limit the number of responding staff.
Before, Ames said three to four firefighters might go into a home for a medical run to assist in whatever way needed.
Now, “if it’s just somebody that’s presenting that only needs one firefighter to help out, then that’s all the officer is sending,” he said. “We’re limiting exposure that way.”
They are able to use a decontamination process already in place for cleaning up after a fire.
Other departments are taking similar measures. Charlestown Police Sgt. Jason Broady said their officers are being encouraged to stay out on patrol rather than meeting and having lunch or coffee together in the mornings.
The station’s lobby is closed to the public; residents can get police reports through email or online at ctownpd.com and car crash reports at www.buycrash.com. Officers are wearing personal protective equipment when going on in-person runs, and handling certain calls over the phone only, if it is possible to do so.
But in a smaller city like Charlestown where many residents know their police force and expect to see them in person, these measures can feel a bit awkward.
“We don’t want the public to be alarmed if we do have to come and interact with them and we’re wearing masks and gloves,” Broady said. “It’s not because we think they’re sick or theres something wrong, we’re just trying to protect the officers.
“The risk is if one officer in the department gets it, there’s a chance that that whole squad may have to be quarantined or it could go further than that. We’re not a big department, if we lose three or four guys at one time, we’re going to be hurting.”
He said if that were to happen in Charlestown or elsewhere, other departments would likely step up to help one another with resources.
“It’s kind of one of those things where we’re all in this together and there’s nowhere to hide from it,” he said. “All we can do is try to prevent each other from getting it and be there to help out if we do get it.”
This is something Ames said the fire department is feeling too, and they’re looking for ways to adapt.
Since they can’t go into schools to talk with kids, they’re making information available on social media and will soon begin posting videos of them reading books aloud.
“It’s all to spread positivity and keep everybody calm,” he said.
The fire stations are all closed to the public, but some younger community members have shown their love.
Dozens of children in the area have printed out and colored pictures for the firefighters, which they have hung all around the firehouses.
“It boosts the spirits of the firefighters,” he said. “They see that, they feel appreciated.
“In a roundabout way, it’s to help with their mental status. Just keep everything positive and keep the vibes going.”
