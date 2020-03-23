NEW ALBANY — One Southern Indiana (1si), the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for Clark and Floyd counties, has launched of 1si Cares!.
This initiative is a three-pronged approach to assist businesses navigate the current health crisis. All aspects of 1si Cares! can be found on the 1si website at www.1si.org/covid-19. In addition, the site will provide the latest announcements from the federal, state and local governments as it relates to business and a variety of crisis materials submitted by 1si members for others to look over and adopt to their unique business circumstances.
The first prong, 1si Connects, is an online effort to pair businesses who have services available during this interruption to normalcy with businesses who have needs related to the outbreak. The best method to communicate these services and needs is through a survey which can be found on the website at www.1si.org/covid-19. Once the survey is complete, 1si staff will work to find the requested assistance or, in turn, the businesses who can benefit from what business can offer, whether it is professional advice, more workforce, volunteers or restaurants that deliver.
1si Collaborates is the second prong. Team members from 1si are working with several community partners to create and provide direct relief assistance for businesses. Currently the organization is in the process of due diligence toward structuring a program that will be efficient, streamlined and, as funds allow, effective in assisting those Clark and Floyd county businesses in crisis. Partnering with organizations like The Caesars Foundation of Floyd County and the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana,1si anticipates announcing the details of this program this week with assistance following as soon as possible.
The final prong is 1si Calls. 1si has begun hosting daily Facebook Live Events to let businesses “Ask an Expert.” These real-time conversations allow participants to receive relevant information on a host of topics including marketing and sales during a pandemic, SBA government assistance for businesses affected by the pandemic and tips to manage employees during a time of crisis. The Facebook Live format allows viewers to ask questions during the presentation so they may receive the knowledge they need in real time. In addition, these videos are available after the event on 1si social media so the public can view and submit questions or requests in the future.
All aspects of 1si Cares is free and open to the public.
“This is bigger than just our members. One Southern Indiana will always prioritize its members' needs but our business community is interconnected," 1si President and CEO Wendy Dant Chesser said in a news release. "This initiative, 1si Cares, is about doing everything we can to keep our entire community of businesses viable through the distribution of updated, concise and relevant information.”
