SOUTHERN INDIANA — Every year, hundreds of thousands of people across Indiana struggle to attain an adequate amount of food.
A 2017 report from Map the Meal Gap found that over 13% of all residents battle food insecurity. The rate for young Hoosiers jumped to nearly 18%.
That problem is compounded when communities find themselves in situations like that currently affecting the near entirety of the United States. The novel coronavirus pandemic has caused the closure of restaurants and bars across Indiana.
Local school districts have also taken action to prevent the spread of the disease. Greater Clark County Schools and the Clarksville Community Schools Corporation have both announced e-learning days for students this week. New Albany Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. is currently on a two-week spring break.
To make sure students have access to food during this time, Greater Clark and Clarksville will utilize food pickup services across their communities.
“The fact still remains that we have family where their students only eat when they’re at school,” said Natalie Turner, food service director at Greater Clark. “Really, we want to make sure all of our students are fed in a time like this. We want to reach out to as many students as we can to make sure they aren’t going hungry. That’s the reality of the world we live in.”
Though campuses are closed, both Clarksville and Greater Clark have different programs to distribute food. Since New Albany Floyd County is on break, no program has been set up.
Greater Clark will utilize five locations — Parkwood Elementary, New Washington Middle and High School, Pleasant Ridge Elementary, the Mark Fetter Center and Bob Hedge Park — from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every day this week.
The sites were chosen in such a way to give the multiple communities served by Greater Clark a convenient place to find food. At the three schools and the Mark Fetter Center, those who utilize the service will pull up to the doors and get a meal. Food trucks will be located at Bob Hedge Park.
“Something that was important to us is that we wanted to be open in every town or city,” Turner said. “It was important we had something in New Washington and Charlestown, along with Clarksville and Jeffersonville. We tried to open sites that people were familiar with and were centralized.”
Everything through Greater Clark will be grab-and-go, with nothing being consumed on site. Turner said Greater Clark already has a pandemic plan in place, but with the sudden rise of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, the decision came rather abruptly.
Clarksville will also be distributing meals from Clarksville High School on Tuesday. Communication specialist Erin Walden said that the meals will be handed out from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. tomorrow.
“[Families] just sign up once in the beginning of the week,” she said. “There’s two big reasons for that. One is so they pick a time to pick up. Two, if we have a student with known allergies, we can accommodate that. They pick a time then get a week’s worth of food.”
Those who utilize Clarksville’s service will get breakfast and lunch for Tuesday through Friday. The options have a longer shelf life, since they’ll be distributed all at once and will be eaten throughout the week.
Walden noted that 115 families had signed up as of Monday. Staff, who were off Monday, put together the meals throughout the day.
“No one has to be at work right now, yet we were overflowing with volunteers today out here on their own time,” Walden said. “It was everyone from teachers, to aides, to our superintendent.”
While Clarksville requires students to sign up for the program at the beginning of the week via the corporation’s website, Greater Clark will serve meals on a day-to-day basis. Students will be required to give their names and identify which school they attend upon receiving a meal.
All students 18 and under will be served, including those from surrounding school districts.
As it currently stands, Greater Clark will be closed for the following two weeks, with one week being spring break and another being taken off entirely.
“At that point in time, we’ll reassess where we are with the pandemic and go from there,” Turner said. “As long as schools out of session, we will most likely continue to serve meals. We might get to a point where we might package meals for multiple days.”
Turner said that the corporation will continue to operate “as long as there’s a need for it,” with Walden noting that meals will be provided at Clarksville if school closures continue.
Both school corporations said to call the district number or school principals if special accommodations are needed, such as situations involving those with limited transportation or mobility.
“I would say that we served about 300 meals today,” Turner said. “We’re hoping that those numbers continue to grow throughout the week... I’m OK with the numbers, because 300 meals is 300 students who might not otherwise have food.”
