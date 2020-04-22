NEW ALBANY — A nursing home in New Albany has become a hot spot for the transmission of COVID-19.
The Floyd County Health Department announced a cluster of positive diagnoses at Providence - A Diversicare Transitional Care Community on Charlestown Road. Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris said nearly all of the residents of the nursing home have been tested, with over 50 positive cases.
Five have died from the disease so far. A total of 13 employees at the facility have tested positive.
"It's certainly the densest cluster we've identified so far," Harris said. "That is a 100,000 square-foot facility, so it's a large extended care facility."
The site predominantly serves elderly individuals with medical problems. Harris said that the demographic makeup has led to a heightened level of focus on the facility.
Over the past three weeks, the health department has conducted on-site visits to help with personal protective equipment supplies and utilization. This has come in conjunction with a "Strike Team" evaluation and support from the Indiana State Department of Health.
"They've gone to the cohort placement of putting all the positives together," Harris said of the response. "They've done a good job of hiring more people to work the positive area. They're doing their best to keep the positives and negatives separated."
Keeping infected individuals away from those who have not contracted the disease is crucial, Harris said. He noted previous instances where large concentrations of people were not properly segregated, leading to the disease spreading even more.
No visitors are allowed on site. Staff are sticking to single-point entry, where each employee is screened for symptoms. No new residents will be accepted by the facility for at least the next seven days.
Not all of those who have tested positive for the disease are displaying symptoms. Moving forward, Harris said the department will continue to monitor the facility to see if symptoms manifest in more individuals.
While other extended care facilities in Floyd County have also had residents test positive for COVID-19, Harris said that the volume seen at Providence was the reason for the disclosure.
"Clearly, this facility has more than the other facilities," he said. "Basically, we elected to notify this in the interest of transparency. I think the community has a right to know what's going on."
