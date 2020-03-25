SOUTHERN INDIANA — Concerns over the coronavirus’s prolonged impact on American life are causing local political leaders to examine this year’s election process more closely.
Last week, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb pushed the May 5 primary to June 2, becoming the seventh state to delay elections. The postponement mirrored actions taken by neighboring states Kentucky and Ohio, both of which decided not to move forward with their respective primaries earlier as originally scheduled.
Illinois’s primary moved forward as scheduled last Tuesday, though voter turnout was down roughly 25% relative to previous presidential election cycles.
Up until the Hoosier state postponed its date, voting officials in Clark and Floyd counties had already been encouraging more voters to utilize absentee ballots. Floyd County voter registration clerk Nancy Riley said that after a News and Tribune article about the push was published, her office saw an uptick in calls regarding the absentee process.
“It’s not been overwhelming to the point where I’m going crazy, but there have been more phone calls than there probably would’ve been,” she said. “I think personally people are still waiting, and I might start getting more calls in April if people still think the virus is prevalent. Right now, the ones that are attuned to what’s going on, or they know they have physical issues, most of them have told me that they’re afraid to come and that they don’t want to expose themselves.”
Riley and the Floyd County team began sending out absentee ballots last Monday. The postponement of the primary will not delay any more ballots being sent out, with Riley noting that the process will continue throughout the months of April and May.
All voters in the county need to do is call the voter registration hotline at 812-948-5419 or request an application on the Floyd County Clerk’s website. Clark County voters can reach the voter registration desk by calling 812-285-6329.
Once requests are submitted, an application is sent to the voter. Voters then choose from just under a dozen options as to why they need to vote absentee.
Those over the age of 65 or people who find themselves confined to their home for any reason, among several other qualifiers, will then be granted absentee privileges.
Ballots will be sent out through the deadline of May 21. Given the social distancing and self-quarantine advisories issued by health officials, Riley said many people will qualify for absentee voting.
“You are confined, period,” she said. “I’m not the excuse police. I’m not going to come out to make sure you really are ill. People are concerned for their health, and I’m right there with them.”
Also highlighting absentee voting are party leaders around Southern Indiana.
Floyd County Republican Chair Shawn Carruthers said that he is working with the clerk’s office to keep the voting environment safe. One thing he hopes to see is cleaning agents and gloves at polling stations to sanitize equipment and prevent the spread of the disease.
He’s also aware of the clerk’s office push for absentee voting.
“I definitely want to get that out there as an option,” he said. “Hopefully, this is all behind us, but just in case it’s not, you can still let your voice be heard. If it’s still not safe, I encourage people to definitely do absentee so you don’t have to go out in public.”
On the Democratic side, Floyd County Chair Adam Dickey took the push for absentee voting one step further. Rather than hoping more people take advantage of the opportunity, he would like to see a statewide all-mail primary.
Dickey has recently been in discussions with top officials in the state about enacting such a measure.
“One of the things that is a fundamental truth from our perspective is that the only way to safely do this election and not risk lives is to do an all-mail primary,” he said. “We have other states that do that and have answered questions about ensuring election security and preventing fraud and abuse.”
There are many moving pieces to the equation, and Dickey acknowledged that there are some points that need hammering out. A statewide push would open the door for more people to vote absentee since no reason would need to be included with the request.
There would also need to be changes to the county-level process, since more mail-in ballots would necessitate the expansion of the team tallying votes. Despite all the work to be done, Dickey said he is confident that it would work in Indiana.
“The fact that [other states] have been doing it for some time illustrates that this is a proven method for conducting an election,” he said. “Culturally, it’s a change from what we’re used to in Indiana. I don’t minimize that change. Anytime you do a change, it’s hard. Change is sometimes unsettling and uncomfortable. People want to feel confident in the election... I know there will be folks that have concerns about this. That’s part of why we have the processes to kind of walk through how that gets implemented and what’s best to do.”
Another responsibility of party chairs is recruiting workers for polling locations. Clark County Democratic Chair Kate Miller said she is focused on providing a safe environment for poll workers and voters alike.
Safety is an omnipresent concern for her, even before the coronavirus spread throughout the globe. In some instances, an election can occur after a mass shooting elsewhere in the country, which can leave people shaken and nervous about going out to public areas.
“That [anxiety] happens to be heightened this year, because we’re not just concerned with somebody coming in with a gun,” Miller said. “That’s pretty blatant. It’s the hidden thing this year. There’s a potential to have it and the carrier not even know it. It’s scary.”
Clark County Republican Chair Jamey Noel said that it’s always a challenge to get poll workers, because it requires a large chunk of hours during the day. The coronavirus only adds to that difficulty.
One of the main reasons is that retirees are often the ones who work the polls. Schools being let out in the midst of the pandemic also poses a problem, Noel added.
“Obviously, an at-risk group is those 50 or 60 and older,” he said. “They traditionally like to work the polls. Fortunately for us, we’ve been able to recruit despite that. We also rely a lot of times on high school students who can serve as clerks. We’ll be reaching out to our teachers through social media to see about finding workers. The younger generation is often very tech savvy.”
Noel said he is focused on making the system work, regardless of how people vote. He and each of the other county chairs mentioned their willingness to work with those on the opposite side of the aisle to make sure things go smoothly this year.
“I encourage everybody to get out and exercise their right, whether its early voting, absentee voting or in person,” he said. “We’ll do everything we can to work with the clerk and the Democrats to ensure a safe, fair election.”
