NEW ALBANY — A local pub is working to feed the community through a variety of services.
Starting last week, Pints & Union in downtown New Albany began donating pre-made meals and fresh produce to those living in local assisted living homes to help vulnerable populations during the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, the restaurant filled a van with about 25 meals for Rauch, Inc. in New Albany to distribute, and it will continue to provide free meals to those in need for as long as possible, according to owner Joe Phillips.
On Monday, Pints & Union gave out free bags of groceries to 20 people after receiving food from an anonymous donor in Louisville. The groceries went toward single mothers and others in need who contacted the pub, and the service will occur weekly as long as they can keep it going, Phillips said.
Meanwhile, the restaurant is offering both food and drink through its curbside pickup service, including take-and-bake meals and growlers of beer. Phillips is referring to Pints & Union’s meal offerings as a weekly “grandma’s pantry” to keep people “fed and safe” and make use of the ingredients they have, saying his grandmother’s meals are his earliest food memories,
“Cook with what you have, not what you want,” he wrote on Facebook. “Feed those who can’t feed themselves. Every day that you support us you enable us to feed those who cannot feed themselves.”
Phillips said Creation Gardens, a food supplier in Louisville, donated food for the meals, and Develop New Albany donated quarts for soup. Mesa Collaborative Kitchen in downtown New Albany also offered its kitchen space to allow Pints & Union to make additional food outside of its own small kitchen, including several big stock pots of soup.
“I don’t see how we could not step up,” Phillips said. “This is what hospitality is —we are here to create a good memory for you one way or another, and this is the best way we can do that right now.”
Deanne Woods, chief operating officer at Rauch, said the donations from Pints & Union went toward its clients in its residential program in Hawthorn Glen subdivision in Charlestown. The supporting living program helps people with disabilities.
Woods said the residents appreciated the meals, and some assisted the staff in the preparation of meals using the donated food.
"Their bellies were full and they liked the fresh meals," she said. "For someone to remember and think of residents out in those homes is exciting."
Phillips said he has also been working with the Lee Initiative’s Restaurant Workers Relief Program in Louisville, and the program recently expanded to support Southern Indiana workers. The program provides to-go dinners, essential supplies and other relief for service industry workers who have lost jobs due to the pandemic.
Ysha Bass, co-owner of Mesa: A Collaborative Kitchen in downtown New Albany, said the space’s kitchen was fully-equipped, and no one besides a meal prep program is using it during the restaurant closures. She appreciates seeing Phillips' focus on serving the Southern Indiana community.
“He came in with an army of things donated to him, and he knocked out all these soups,” she said. “He had a line going on there and we just provided the space for them and any additional things that we had, like pots and pans. I think it’s wonderful — Joe and I are really good friends for one, and he has a really good heart. It’s great having people who care about community, especially in Southern Indiana.”
