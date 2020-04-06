SOUTHERN INDIANA — Officials in one Hoosier county have put on hold plans to transport nursing home residents to different facilities throughout Indiana.
The plan by nursing home operator Chosen Healthcare would have seen Washington Nursing Center designated as a "COVID-19 care center." On Monday, Chosen Healthcare sent out a letter stating that it would transition the facility to focus on treating patients diagnosed with the coronavirus.
An abatement order from Daviess County Health Officer Merle Holsopple has prevented the move, at least for now. Residents of the center would be relocated to other facilities in the Chosen Healthcare network as the Washington location shifts its focus.
According to the Washington Times Herald, moving trucks arrived at the facility last Saturday, with intentions to transport long-term residents to different properties in Fowler, Hanover and Vincennes.
"This move, while inconvenient, is being made with the safety of residents as a top priority, enabling us to drastically and meaningfully reduce risk of exposure to all, by caring for anyone who may test positive in a single isolated location," regional director of operations Eric Ahlbrand said in a letter to family members and responsible parties of current residents.
Early Monday morning, an order from local health officials put such a move on hold. The abatement put a stop to residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities from being transferred to other sites.
The order goes on to state that any individuals with COVID-19 brought into Daviess County from outside locations shall be "immediately removed and without delay."
Ahlbrand noted that no positive cases had been identified at the 140-bed Washington facility.
Chosen Healthcare operates 14 locations throughout Indiana. One of those locations is New Albany Nursing and Rehabilitation in Floyd County.
Floyd County Health Officer Tom Harris said that there is precedent and logic in concentrating those diagnosed with COVID-19. He referred to it as "cohort conservation of personal protective equipment."
"What that means is that if every patient you have is COVID-19 positive, then your staff can get all the equipment on and stay in that equipment," he said. "They’re not having to take it on and off. You’re wasting tons of time and a lot of PPE for that."
Harris noted the prolonged nature of COVID-19. Unlike the flu, which can run its course in a matter of days, COVID-19 symptoms may not show up in a patient until several days after acquisition. Because of that, he said it makes sense to implement long-term courses of action.
Utilizing nursing homes as treatment centers, he said, is something that's already occurred in places like New York. If such a move were to be undertaken in Indiana, Harris would prefer that it be coordinated with local health agencies.
"I don’t think the health agencies would obstruct it," Harris said. "Certainly, we would want to make sure that the people coming from these facilities were screened. That’s the sort of thing that should be coordinated on the receiving sides. If you’re asking if we’d be against something like that, the answer would be no.”
While initial orders point to a hesitance to enact the transportation of patients to locations outside of their counties of residence, Harris said that isolationism should not be embraced, now that the disease is prevalent in many Hoosier communities.
"I think people should avoid the mindset of we shouldn’t let anyone else into our county until this is all over," he said. "I don’t think that’s a valid course of action.”:
